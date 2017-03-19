Fire destroys East Greenwich home

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – A home in East Greenwich was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.

Fire Chief Russell McGillivray told Eyewitness News that the call came in around 1 p.m. at 36 Forest Lane.

When firefighters got there, the home’s occupants were already out but the home was fully involved, McGillivray said. Ultimately it was a total loss.

The home sat about 800 feet back from the road on an unfinished driveway, which made getting firefighters and fire trucks to the home difficult. Water had to be brought in by tankers.

So far the cause of the fire has not been identified, and the fire is under investigation by both the state and local fire marshal.