Providence police investigating shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police say a man is in critical condition after being shot Sunday morning.

It happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Pembroke Avenue. Providence police have not released much information but say the victim is in critical condition.

According to an alert sent to students by Providence College, the victim was a local student but not a Providence College student.

Deputy Police Chief Thomas Verdi said the investigation is underway and more information could be released later Sunday.