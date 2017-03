(WPRI) – The URI Rams will take on third-ranked Oregon tonight in Sacramento in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The 11th-ranked Rams upset sixth-seeded Creighton on Friday, 84-72, to set up today’s meeting.

The Rams and Ducks have met twice in their history and split the series one game each; according to the NCAA the last time they met was the 1981-1982 season.

The winner moves on to the Sweet Sixteen.

The game is at 7:10 p.m. on TBS.