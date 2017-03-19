Work on two R.I. bridges could cause delays

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority says work on two bridges leading to Aquidneck Island could cause some delays.

Work on the Mount Hope Bridge is scheduled to begin Monday. Crews will be doing paint and steel repair work, as well as some concrete work.

The bridge authority says there will be daily lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and lane closures periodically at night.

Removal of the old Sakonnet River Bridge started this month. The bridge authority says crews will be using the shoulder of the new bridge, and there may be some brief closures of the bike path.