Another East Providence bridge to be replaced soon

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The replacement of another deteriorating bridge in East Providence will begin at the end of the month, RIDOT announced Monday.

The first of eight planned weekend closures of the Pawtucket Avenue Bridge will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The DOT says they will also have to close one lane in each direction on I-195, as well as the on-ramp to 195 West just north of the bridge.

During the weekend closures, the East Shore Expressway on-ramp will be reduced to one lane. Auxiliary lanes for on and off-ramp traffic will also be closed. As a result, the DOT says drivers heading onto I-195 West from the expressway will have to stop and yield.

RIDOT says the plan is to have the bridge back open by 6 a.m. the following Monday. However, travel lanes on the bridge will be reduced from four to two, and traffic heading north on Pawtucket Avenue will not be allowed to turn left onto the 195 West on-ramp.

According to the DOT, the goal is to complete the bridge replacement in four months using accelerated construction methods.