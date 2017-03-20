Edamame recalled due to possible listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A California company is recalling an edamame product because it may be contaminated with listeria.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp. issued the recall after the possible contamination was discovered during random testing.

The recall affects 8 oz. packages of Edamame (Soybeans in Pods) with UPC 0-23012-00261-9 and dated between Jan. 3 and March 17 of this year.

The products were sold in numerous states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York. Rhode Island was not included in the list.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause short-term symptoms in healthy individuals.

The company said no illnesses have been reported in relation to the recall.

Consumers are urged to not consume the product and instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 1-866-467-8744 during normal business hours or email recall@afcsushi.com.