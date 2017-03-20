Gas prices unchanged in RI, rise slightly in Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gas is holding steady in Rhode Island, remaining at an average of $2.22 for a gallon of regular.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey conducted Monday finds no change from last week’s price.

Gas in Rhode Island is 7 cents less than the national average of $2.29 per gallon.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

The price of gas in Rhode Island is 16 percent higher than it was at this time last year, when it was averaging $1.92 per gallon, a difference of 30 cents from Monday.

The price of a gallon of gasoline is up slightly in Massachusetts, yet remains much lower than the national average.

AAA Northeast says its latest pricing survey released Monday found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.16 per gallon, a penny more than last week.

That price is 13 cents lower than the national average, but 30 cents higher per gallon than the average Massachusetts price one year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.05 per gallon and as high as $2.39.

Springtime price increases are not unusual, as people tend to drive more in better weather, leading to greater demand, and oil companies switch to more expensive summer blends.