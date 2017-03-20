In the Kitchen: Narragansett Bay Clams on the Half Shell

For the 2nd Annual RI Quahog Week, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Chris Phillips from The Capital Grille making Narragansett Bay Clams on the Half Shell.

Ingredients:

  • 12 count Naragansett Bay Littlenecks and Cherrystones

For the Cocktail Sauce

  • 1 cup Chili Sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. Lemon Juice
  • ¼ tsp Tabasco Sauce
  • ¼ tsp Worcestershire Sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. Horseradish, Prepared

For the Mignonette Sauce

  • 2 Shallots, Medium
  • 1 Tbsp Cracked Black Pepper
  • ¼ cup Red Wine Vinegar

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredient together for cocktail sauce and store and refrigerate.
  2. Rinse cracked peppercorns though a fine mess strainer with cold water until it runs clear.
  3. Hand dice shallots 1/8th X 1/8th inch (fine dice).
  4. Add red wine vinegar and stir to combine cracked peppercorn.
  5. Store and refrigerate.

 