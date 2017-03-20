Meeting set for Wyatt Detention Center after New Year’s Eve escape

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The board of directors of the Central Falls Detention Facility Corporation, which operates the Wyatt Detention Facility, is meeting Monday night to discuss action they’re considering following a detainee’s escape on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Authorities said it took hours for corrections officers to notice that James Morales had fled the Central Falls prison. He was on the run for five days, and was arrested up in Somerville, Mass., after trying to rob two different banks.

A “Corrective Action Plan” is now being developed in response to Morales’s escape, as the investigation of the incident proceeds.

The meeting is set for Wyatt’s training building on High Street at 5:30 p.m. Monday.