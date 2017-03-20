New Bedford store owners speak out after attempted robbery

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Surveillance video from last Thursday night shows an attempted robber approach the counter at a New Bedford convenience store on Acushnet Street. Then it shows the store owner fighting back.

Wessam Mohamed was moments away from closing the store along with his wife and ten-year-old son when a man, covered in a ski mask and equipped with a knife, entered.

“Give me all the money. Fill the bag now with all the money. I will kill you. I will kill you,” Mohamed recalled the suspect saying.

As the suspect attempted to take the cash register, Mohamed said adrenaline set in.

“I get my bat and I start to hit him,” he said.

Mohamed described that his action caught the suspect off guard, causing him to fall and run out.

The store owner chased the suspect down nearby Shaw street but lost track of him when he got into a gray Honda.

Safaa Mohamed is Mohamed’s wife. “Every time I [see] that video again and again, I know we were stronger than him and we made him scared,” she recalled.

Opening the store Friday morning was difficult for the whole family, but they said it’s about perseverance.

“You have to forget that,” Mohamed said. “You have to take action.”

Police have not made any arrests and are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information please call New Bedford Police.