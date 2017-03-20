NFL: Missing Brady Super Bowl LI, XLIX jerseys recovered

(WPRI) — The mystery of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey may have been solved.

FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported Monday morning that FBI and NFL security believe they had found Tom Brady’s stolen jersey.

The NFL then confirmed the discovery in a statement, “Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered. Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI.”

Tom Brady wore one of the jerseys during the Patriot’s 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady told officials that he had put his jersey in a bag in the locker room and discovered later that it was gone. That jersey has been valued at $500,000 and would make the potential theft a first-degree crime.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Super Bowl LI