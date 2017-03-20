Providence Boy Scout meets U.S. leaders in Washington D.C.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence Boy Scout was chosen to be one of ten scouts from across the country to travel to Washington D.C. and meet with national leaders.

Gilberto Grave, a sophomore at Juanita Sanchez School, helped hand-deliver the annual ‘Report to the Nation’ by the Boy Scouts of America.

Gilberto describes his experience on Dan Yorke State of Mind »

During his trip, he was able to meet U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson.

“A lot of them [sat] down and got to know us. The Secretary of State actually sat us down and we were there for about half an hour,” recalled Gilberto. “We got to know him as a person — and not a politician. That was very nice.”