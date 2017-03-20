Providence College: Shooting victim was not a PC student

Related Coverage Providence police investigating after 20-year-old man is shot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is still recovering in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning on Pembroke Avenue in Providence.

Police found the victim, an unidentified 20-year-old male, with gunshot wounds to the left hip, right arm, and a graze wound to the head. When they arrived at the scene, police saw “300 subjects fleeing the area,” according to a police report.

Outside the building where the shots were fired, a sign advertising for Providence College students to rent the multi-family house stands.

The house is a few blocks away from PC campus.

In a written release the school stated, “The student who was injured was not a PC student. The Providence Police are conducting an on-going investigation and therefore it would be premature for us to comment at this time.”

Officials have not arrested a suspect in the shooting, but witnesses told police the suspected gunman was a short, light-skinned man wearing a white sweatshirt. Those witnesses told police the man ran from the home after firing his gun multiple times.

The investigation for the shooter is still ongoing but a man was arrested at the scene for disorderly conduct.

According to police, Delvin Centeio, 18, of Boston, was taken into custody after he yelled at police, attempted to get into the ambulance with Mendez, and pushed a police sergeant.