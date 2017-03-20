Quahog Week Returns!

This morning on The Rhode Show, we caught up with local quahogger Jody King who took us out on a cruise on his boat, Black Gold, and gave us an inside look at what he does on a daily basis as a shell fisherman.

The week-long celebration runs March 20 – 25 and highlights the importance of Rhode Island’s wild harvest shellfish to the state’s history, traditions, and economy. As part of the week, participating restaurants and markets will feature quahog-inspired menu items and deals, and Quahog Week partners will hold special events.

Quahogging has a rich history locally, supporting the livelihoods of hundreds of fishers year-round as well as serving as a treasured pastime for Rhode Island families. Quahog Week will highlight this history and value through several planned events, including a kick-off celebration at Save The Bay in Providence tonight and a wrap party on Saturday, March 25 at the new headquarters of Narragansett Beer in Pawtucket.

More info here: http://www.seafoodri.com