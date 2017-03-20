Rams return to RI after NCAA loss

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhody Rams returned to the Ocean State after a heartbreaking loss to Oregon that ended their NCAA Tournament run.

The team arrived at T.F. Green Monday morning after flying in from Sacramento, California.

The Rams took the lead early on in the game but Oregon caught up for a nail biting second half. Oregon won 75-72 after E.C. Matthews missed a 3-point shot in the last few seconds of the game.

Sunday night’s game marked the end of the careers of Kyron Iverson and Hassan Martin.

“We both decided to come here 4 years ago. Coach Hurley had a vision and we bought into it. That and just to see it come true is everything. We’re getting better and better each year and Rhode Island is just getting started,” said E.C. Matthews.

Hassan Martin said, “It’s been hard, but it’s been fun. I’ll definitely look back in a few years and think about this team, with all the adversity that hit us, the tough losses and we had to win out 9 games, win in Pittsburgh, win a championship, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

This was the Ram’s first tournament appearance since 1999, and the first NCAA tournament win since 1998.