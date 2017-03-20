URI students react to NCAA elimination game

NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The highs and lows of Sunday’s NCAA Tournament game were watched all over the state. The Rhody Rams fell 75-72 against 3rd seeded Oregon.

A watch party was held at the University of Rhode Island’s Flagship campus, where dozens of students packed inside the student union.

Students said they were feeling pretty good once the Rams took the lead over the Ducks early in the game, but it quickly became a nail bitter for the duration.

Many of those students also said, this was not the outcome fans were hoping for.

“We’re really sad, that was heartbreaking,” said URI freshman Erica Roos.

Freshman Meghan MacMorran was more optimistic when she said, “It’s devastating but there’s a brighter side to it because I think people have seen how strong Rhode Island is and we’ll come back next season and we’ll be better because we’ve had this experience.”

Overall, URI students were proud to see the Rams play on such a big stage.

“It’s moments like these where we all come together and we all celebrate the same thing. It’s such a fun time.” said freshman Derek Murphy.

Governor Gina Raimondo made a wager with Oregon’s Governor over the game. Since the Rams lost, Rhode Island will be sending Oregon some Narragansett beer, Del’s Lemonade and coffee syrup.