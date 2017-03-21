6 firms vying to operate new RI truck tolls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Six companies are vying for the contract to handle Rhode Island’s new electronic system to toll large trucks, a central piece of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s RhodeWorks infrastructure plan.

R.I. Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin said the six companies that submitted bids to design, build and operate the tolls are Raytheon Co., Kapsch TrafficCom IVHS Inc., SICE Inc., Emovis Technologies US Inc., TransCore LP, and Conduent Inc.

“We received outstanding responses – representing the top-tier, all-electronic tolling companies in the country,” St. Martin told Eyewitness News. Some of the companies have done projects in other countries as well, he said.

RhodeWorks, passed by lawmakers last year, is a plan to spend $4.8 billion over 10 years on bridges, roads and other RIDOT projects. Part of the funding will come from the new tolls, which are expected to generate roughly $45 million a year once they’re up and running – though the trucking industry remains bitterly opposed to them.

St. Martin said a review of the six companies’ proposals has already begun, and the winner will be selected in May. The choice will be based half on cost and half on qualifications, he said. The initial contract will be for 10 years, with two options for 5-year renewals.

RIDOT officials have said construction of the 14 planned toll gantries will begin this fall, and the first gantry could start operating by the end of this year. All the gantries are scheduled to be in place by the end of 2018.

