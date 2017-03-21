After chase, police apprehend suspected fentanyl dealer

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police took a suspected drug dealer into custody after a brief chase Monday evening.

According to police, investigators developed information that fentanyl – a powerful painkiller – was being distributed out of an apartment on Acushnet Avenue.

The subject of the investigation, Jeremy Costa, was spotted by police leaving the area by car at about 5:15 p.m. Police attempted to pull Costa over near the intersection of Sawyer Street and Ashley Boulevard but said the suspect took off upon seeing the cruiser.

Costa, 26, traveled at a high rate of speed through heavy traffic, according to police, until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence at the corner of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.

Police said Costa then exited his vehicle and took off running on Purchase Street before he was captured by the responding officers.

Costa had more than 51 grams of fentanyl in his possession, police said. While executing a search warrant at his apartment, investigators seized an additional eight grams of the painkiller and $4,129 in cash.

Costa was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, operating a vehicle with a revoked license, reckless driving, failing to stop for police, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.

Costa is currently on probation for striking a cruiser while fleeing from police back in 2014, according to police. In addition, police said he was convicted of dealing cocaine in 2008 and served time on charges connected to a drive-by shooting that same year.