Bill allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses reintroduced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A bill has been presented at the State House that would allow for undocumented immigrants to obtain an official driver’s license.

Lawmakers in support of the bill hope it will increase safety on the road by ensuring that all drivers are trained, tested and insured.

To secure a license, the Department of Motor Vehicles currently requires applicants have a social security number or proof that you are authorized to be in the country. Under this bill, undocumented residents could use a foreign birth certificate or another legal document.

“Everybody was here in front of the statehouse a couple weeks ago demanding change. Well, here’s some change,” Sen. Frank Ciccone (D-Dist. 7) announced while reintroducing the bill at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Along with a form of identification, undocumented applicants would have to show proof that they have lived in the state, have paid two years of taxes, and renew the license in person each time.

Rep. Anastasia P. Williams (D-Dist. 9) was also a part of the presentation. “The purpose of this legislation is to ensure that all drivers on the road are trained and knowledgeable about our traffic safety laws and safe motor vehicle operation. Road safety benefits us all.”

She added, “It would seem to be a common sense approach that other states have already enacted.”

A driver’s license obtained under these pretenses would not be a valid form of identification.

According to House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, the bill has not had a public hearing in the House yet and it is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee.

Eyewitness News learned that in the past, Mattiello had not been supportive of the bill. Ciccone is confident that the legislation will pass, though.

The cosponsors of the legislation are Sen. Donna M. Nesselbush (D-Dist. 15), Sen. Ana B. Quezada (D-Dist. 2), Sen. Elizabeth A. Crowley (D-Dist. 16), and Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28), Rep. Scott A. Slater (D-Dist. 10), Rep. Shelby Maldonado (D-Dist. 56), Representative Perez (D-Dist. 13), and Representative Regunberg (Dist. 4).

If the bill passes both the Senate and the House, it will go into effect in July of 2018.