Body of infant found inside bag in Connecticut reservoir

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say an infant’s body has been found inside a bag in a reservoir.

State police say at around 10:40 a.m., troopers were notified of a deceased baby that was found in a bag in Bristol Reservoir #4. The reservoir is located on Route 72 and Route 4.

State police major-crimes detectives are investigating. The medical examiner’s office is planning an autopsy.

The reservoir is maintained by the City of Bristol Water Department. The department says the public water supply is safe.

The reservoir has not been used in recent days and will remain offline.

