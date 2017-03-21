Brown Lacrosse rallies to beat Holy Cross, 17-14

Providence, R.I. (Brown Athletics) – Brown senior All-American attackman Dylan Molloy (Setauket, NY) displayed the offensive skills that earned him the Tewaaraton Award by scoring seven goals and adding three assists to lead the Bears (3-3) to a 17-14 come-from-behind win over Holy Cross (2-6) Tuesday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field.

Molloy scored four of his game-high seven goals in the opening half. Junior middy Stephen Hudak (Rydal, PA) registered a hat-trick for the fourth consecutive game, scoring three goals and handing out an assist, while senior Matt Graham (Amityville, NY) registered two goals for the Bears. Brown All-American LSM Larken Kemp (Greenwich, CT) had two assists.

Brown out-shot the Crusaders by a 60-35 margin, getting off 33 shots in the second half alone. In the face-off x, junior Ted Ottens (Wilton, CT) won 23-of-31 face-offs to help the Bears to a 24-33 advantage overall.

Sean Kirkpatrick paced Holy Cross with five goals and one assist, while Marc Buermann added four goals. Kevin Lux added a goal and four assists. Crusaders’ goalie Jonathan Tesoro kept his squad in the game with nine of his 14 saves in the opening half.

The Bears, who have never lost to Holy Cross in 16 outings, trailed by as many as four goals in the opening half, 8-4, with 10:32 left in the second quarter, following a goal by attackman Jon Vogel.

Senior Matt Graham (Amityville, NY) scored at 8:14 of the second quarter, followed by two Molloy goals that cut the Crusaders lead to 8-7. A late goal by Vogel gave the Crusaders a 9-7 lead at the half.

Brown opened the second half with a 9-1 spurt, out-scoring the Crusaders, 5-1, in the third quarter alone and continuing with four straight goals to open the fourth quarter to grab a 16-10 advantage with 11:36 remaining on Hudak’s third goal.

The Crusaders made it interesting in the later part of the fourth quarter, scoring four straight goals, capped off by a Kirkpatrick tally with 3:36 remaining to cut Brown’s lead to 16-14.

Molloy iced the game for the Bears with his seventh goal with nine seconds remaining.

Brown travels to Amherst, Mass., on Saturday, March 25 to battle UMass in the 52nd meeting between the two New England rivals. Face-off is 12:00 noon at Garbor Field.