Cross-examination for former Hernandez friend in double murder trial

BOSTON (WPRI) — Before cross-examination by defense attorneys for Aaron Hernandez, prosecutors who’ve charged the former New England Patriots tight end in a double murder finished questioning his former friend, Alexander Bradley, about circumstances of the night of the killing.

Photos shown in court Tuesday included a reenactment of the description Bradley gave Monday as to how the gunshots were fired. A man in a driver’s seat of an SUV, representing Bradley, had his seat tipped back, while another man on top of him, stretching over from the passenger’s side, had his left hand on the driver’s chest and his right hand stretched to the windowsill, representing Hernandez. Bradley’s testimony was that Hernandez was the one with the gun in his hand, and the one to pull the trigger.

“When it came down to it at the end, I just wasn’t going to go down for something that he did… I probably would’ve prior, but I had no more loyalty to him after what he did to me,” Bradley said on the stand Tuesday.

Aaron Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in June 2012, after prosecutors say he felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him at a nightclub in Boston’s South End and spilled a drink.

Journalists for WBZ-TV, WFXT-TV, WHDH-TV and The Boston Globe, among other outlets, have been posting minute-by-minute happenings on Twitter from courtroom seats.

Lawyers asked Bradley to read a raft of text messages between himself and Hernandez, showing how the two friends had fallen out. Among the text messages he sent to Hernandez, Bradley read: “I’m not going to allow you to go on living this high life without compensating me… I love you to death, but… what you did was wrong, and on that note I’m done.”

Bradley then read a reply from Hernandez: “I miss you every day, but I’m trying to move on and never will have a friend again, ’cause I can’t trust nobody, so why bother?”

The defense is expected to vigorously convince the jury Bradley was the shooter, not Hernandez.

Jose Baez, the lead defense attorney for Hernandez, accused Bradley of trying to “extort” Hernandez, but Bradley denied it.

Baez also questioned Bradley about previous convictions and his career dealing drugs.

Baez later raised the point that Bradley has signed an immunity agreement with the prosecution; he won’t be criminally charged for anything he tells the jury.

"It is my understanding that…Alexander Bradley, has certain firsthand information…" A look at Bradley's deal. #AaronHernandez #wbz pic.twitter.com/Yj6OBjz6n5 — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 21, 2017

Baez now going over letter in which Govt agrees not to prosecute Bradley in exchange for his testimony.#7News pic.twitter.com/u3NJ7qGwIJ — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) March 21, 2017

In opening statements, Baez said Govt made a deal with the devil.#AaronHernandez #7News — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) March 21, 2017

Baez shows portion of Bradley immunity deal that says Prosecution must be satisfied Bradley was not the shooter himself #AaronHernandez — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) March 21, 2017

Locke: "it is not an expression of the truthfulness or lack of truthfulness of a witness's testimony" #AaronHernandez — Travis Andersen (@TAGlobe) March 21, 2017

Bradley admitted he’d lied in his jail cell to his daughter’s mother when he claimed to not know anything about the murders.

By the height of the afternoon session, Baez had started going back over Bradley’s narrative about the night of the killings — and the moments Bradley described leading up to the confrontation in the nightclub.

a: we had our drinks w/i 2 mins of entering q: that wasn't very hard was it #AaronHernandez — Travis Andersen (@TAGlobe) March 21, 2017

q: de Abreu bumps u immediately took action a: i never stated that i immediately took action #AaronHernandez — Travis Andersen (@TAGlobe) March 21, 2017

Photos the defense showed tried to expose cracks in Bradley’s story — including his testimony that Hernandez was not “social.”

q: u said AH anti-social when out a: he's not that social …. he carries a tough guy demeanor a lot #AaronHernandez — Travis Andersen (@TAGlobe) March 21, 2017

photo on monitor of #AaronHernandez posing that night at Cure w/another smiling man in a tie — Travis Andersen (@TAGlobe) March 21, 2017

Bradley is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for a shooting not related to this case.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for a different killing, the murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2013.