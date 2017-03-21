Dog treats recalled over Salmonella risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI/FDA) – EuroCam Manufacturing is voluntarilly recalling Pig Ears because they could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall includes individually shrink wrapped 6, 12 , and 25 pack bags of Barnsdale Farms, Barnsdale Farms- Select, HoundsTooth and Mac’s Choice Pig Ears.

The lot number being recalled is 84.

The potential for contamination was spotted after routine testing revealed the presence of Salmonella in the product.

The company has suspended distribution of the product while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above-described Barnsdale Farms® pig ears should return product to the place of purchase for a refund.

No illnesses have been reported.

Salmonella can affect both animals eating the products, and the people handling them, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

Contact your veterinarian if your pet has eaten the products and has any of the symptoms.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

If you show signs after having contact with this product, you should contact your healthcare provider.