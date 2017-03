This morning in The Rhode Home we were joined by Nick and Pete Cardi along with Dr Edward Markward, Conductor of the Rhode Island Civic Chorale and Orchestra who told us about their upcoming performance this Saturday.

You can find all the details of the beautiful outdoor collections from Cardi’s Furniture and also the Rhode Island Civic Chorale and Orchestra’s schedule by visiting http://www.cardis.com/ or http://www.ricco.org/