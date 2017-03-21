Elderly man accused of possessing $150,000 worth of cocaine

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 74-year-old was arraigned on Monday on charges that included trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Police told the Taunton Gazette they seized three pounds of cocaine valued at $150,000, a pound of marijuana, and an extensive coin collection potentially used during drug deals from Pedro Rodriguez’s apartment.

Rodriguez, a resident of Richard Dewert Terrace in Taunton, was arrested on Friday, according to the Gazette.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that they were shocked by the events.

Susan Carreiro explained, “If I needed a jump on [my] car, he’d give me a jump and vice versa. Everyone loved him here.”

Susan Amaral is Rodriguez’s next-door neighbor.

“The three years I’ve lived here, he’s [been] very very helpful,” she said. “He sings and skips. And he takes care of himself.”

Amaral had a hard time believing that Rodriguez is capable of committing the crimes he is charged with. “But even if he was, I wouldn’t care. I like the guy that much,” she added.

According to the Taunton Gazette, when police confronted Rodriguez outside his apartment on Friday, he invited them inside.

While next door, Amaral said she heard nothing out of the ordinary.

Rodriguez’s bail was set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court again in April 11.