Fall River police seek armed robbery suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police say Sunday a man armed with a black revolver held up the Family Dollar Store on North Main Street. The suspect is described as white and about 5’10” to 6’1” with a skinny build. He was wearing a gray/blue sweatshirt with white lettering that reads “RESOLUTION” on the front. The suspect was also wearing gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective J.T. Hoar of the Fall River Police Department Major Crime Division at 508-324-2796, send a message to the Fall River Police Facebook page, or use the department’s anonymous tip line at 508-672-TIPS.