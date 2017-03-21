Filet of Beef with Spring Vegetables

Discover Newport Published:

In the kitchen, Discover Newport brings us Chef Matthew Reilly from Malt on Broadway to show us how to make their Filet of Beef with Spring Vegetables.

Filet of Beef

Instructions:

  • Salt and pepper and sear each side in a hot oiled pan on high heat
  • Bring to low flame and add aromatics with butter and baste.

For the Monte

  • 1 pound butter
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 lemons juiced
  • 1/4 bunch Thyme

Instructions:

  1. Bring water and lemon juice to a boil
  2. Slowly incorporate 1oz pieces of cold butter, whisking quickly
  3. Add thyme and allow to steep off heat

Vegetables

  • Turnips
  • Carrot
  • Swiss Chard
  • Cauliflower

Instructions:

  1. Blanch all vegetables shortly in hot salted boiling water
  2. Strain and shock in ice water

Beet Puree

  • 1 pound beets peeled

  • 2 shallots

  • 1 quart water

  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Cut and peel beets to a large dice

  2. Peel and quarter shallots

  3. Combine with water over medium flame until beets are tender.

  4. Puree on high speed until smooth.

 

Related Posts