In the kitchen, Discover Newport brings us Chef Matthew Reilly from Malt on Broadway to show us how to make their Filet of Beef with Spring Vegetables.
Filet of Beef
Instructions:
- Salt and pepper and sear each side in a hot oiled pan on high heat
- Bring to low flame and add aromatics with butter and baste.
For the Monte
- 1 pound butter
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 lemons juiced
- 1/4 bunch Thyme
Instructions:
- Bring water and lemon juice to a boil
- Slowly incorporate 1oz pieces of cold butter, whisking quickly
- Add thyme and allow to steep off heat
Vegetables
- Turnips
- Carrot
- Swiss Chard
- Cauliflower
Instructions:
- Blanch all vegetables shortly in hot salted boiling water
- Strain and shock in ice water
Beet Puree
-
1 pound beets peeled
-
2 shallots
-
1 quart water
-
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
-
Cut and peel beets to a large dice
-
Peel and quarter shallots
-
Combine with water over medium flame until beets are tender.
-
Puree on high speed until smooth.