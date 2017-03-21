Former police union president agrees to plead guilty to illegally spending union money

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Newport Fraternal Order of Police President Christopher Hayes has signed an agreement to plead guilty to taking money from the police union’s bank account.

According to a Federal Information document that outlines the charges, Hayes was accused of a “fraud scheme” for using his FOP debit card for personal expenses and writing checks to himself from the union account.

The document states, “the total amount of funds fraudulently converted from the FOP to Hayes’s personal use was approximately $71,523.”

Hayes, who retired about the time the accusations surfaced in 2015, agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud in exchange for the government recommending a “two level reduction in the offense level.”

The plea agreement states the final decision on the sentence will be up to the judge.

Hayes, his attorney, and current FOP President Jason Brown have not responded to requests for comment.

