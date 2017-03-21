Hearing on expert testimony underway in texting suicide case

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Even though Michelle Carter’s trial is months away, there was testimony in the case Tuesday.

The judge is trying to determine if expert testimony from a psychiatrist will be admissible when the trial gets underway in June.

Carter, now 20, is the Plainville woman charged with manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

Roy took his own life. The prosecution argues Carter – who was 17 at the time of Roy’s death – is responsible for his death because she encouraged him to kill himself through a series of text messages.

The case drew national attention after transcripts of the text messages were released publicly, showing Carter urging Roy to follow through on his plan to kill himself and chastising him when he expressed doubts.

Carter: “You can’t think about it. You just have to do it. You said you were gonna do it. Like I don’t get why you aren’t.” Conrad: “I don’t get it either. I don’t know.” Carter: “So I guess you aren’t gonna do it then. All that for nothing. I’m just confused. Like you were so ready and determined.” Conrad: “I am gonna eventually. I really don’t know what I’m waiting for but I have everything lined up.” Carter: “No, you’re not, Conrad. Last night was it. You kept pushing it off and you say you’ll do it, but you never do. It’s always gonna be that way if you don’t take action. You’re just making it harder on yourself by pushing it off. You just have to do it.”

The defense maintains Carter is not responsible for Roy’s own actions.