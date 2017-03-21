Hometown Hero: T.J. Weeks

This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is Hendricken’s T.J. Weeks.

The junior averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds for the Hawks this season, helping his team to both the Division I and State Championships.

Weeks missed the Hawks first nine games after transferring from Pilgrim, where he was part of the Patriots Division III championship team in 2015. Hendricken was undefeated in the games Weeks’ was eligible to play.

T.J. is hoping to follow in his father, Tyrone’s footsteps and play Division I college basketball. Tyrone Weeks scored over 1,000 points at UMass-Amherst and played for the Minutemen when they made a run to the Final Four in 1996.

