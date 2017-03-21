Newport getting psyched for the next Volvo Ocean Race

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Newport is building excitement for the return of the Volvo Ocean Race — although there’s still 14 months until the boats return to Rhode Island.

In 2015, the last time the race made a stop in Newport, more than 130,000 visitors came for the race, generating more than $47 million for the state. Not only are local sailing fans excited for the thrill of the chase, state officials are seeing dollar signs.

At the mansion Belle Mer on Goat Island, hundreds of people packed in to a Sail Newport pep rally Tuesday morning. The organization announced some high-profile competitors, including the Vestas Wind team, led by Americans Charlie Enright and Mark Towill, who are both Brown University graduates. Their team will participate in partnership with 11th Hour Racing of Denmark.

Newport will be the only North American stopover during the round-the-world competition. The 2017-2018 race kicks off in Spain on October 22.

The boost is worth anticipating, said Sail Newport’s executive director, Brad Read. “Tourism, the marine industry, hotel industry, food and beverage industry were all winners… From Providence, all the way through South County — Newport County — and Kent County. Tens of millions of dollars in advertising value equivalency were realized, due to the coverage of the stopover in Newport.”

The boats will race 45,000 nautical miles around the world, with Newport one of twelve cities they’ll stop in.