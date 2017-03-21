Paiva Weed said to be a finalist for hospital job

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed is said to be a leading contender to take over the top job at the Hospital Association of Rhode Island, Eyewitness News is told.

Several people familiar with the matter said Paiva Weed is a finalist to take the job. However, it was not immediately clear if she would decide to do so.

Asked about the possibility by reporters at the State House on Tuesday, Paiva Weed declined to comment. Multiple senators also declined to comment on the matter.

Paiva Weed has held the job of Senate president for more than eight years.

In a statement, the Hospital Association said: “The HARI Board of Trustees has been meeting in executive session to determine the selection of the next president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island. Once the decision is finalized, we will announce publicly.”

A spokeswoman for the Hospital Association declined to comment directly on whether Paiva Weed is being considered. The nonprofit group represents all the state’s hospitals except those that are part of Lifespan, which left the association a few years ago.

Paiva Weed, 57, was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and has served as its president since November 2008, when she succeeded Joseph Montalbano after he unexpectedly lost re-election. She is known at the State House as a policy wonk who is particularly interested in social services and education.

In a brief interview with Eyewitness News early Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio reiterated that he is interested in running for Senate president once Paiva Weed finishes her tenure, but said he had no knowledge of her plans.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Michael McCaffrey and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Dan DaPonte have also been discussed in the past as potential future Senate presidents.

John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said Rhode Island’s revolving-door law would likely prevent Paiva Weed from appearing before the Senate or Senate committees on behalf of HARI for a year if she took the position, though “she could probably appear before the House.”

“Even the Senate president can have an outside employer, but there would be a number of potential conflicts of interest that would be raised because her employer has business before the Senate,” Marion said. “So she would at a minimum have to recuse from all decisions affecting the members of the Hospital Association and the association itself.”

Michael Souza stepped down as the Hospital Association’s president this month to become the chief executive of Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. Souza earned $280,000 in the association’s 2015 fiscal year, its tax filing shows.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Tim White contributed to this report.