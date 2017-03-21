Police: Knife-wielding robbers took boy’s bike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two teenage boys threatened a younger boy with a knife Monday and stole his bike, Providence police confirmed Tuesday.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was robbed outside a church at the intersection of Public and Broad Streets shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the victim said the teenagers threatened to “cut him” if he didn’t give them his bike and started counting down from five.

Police said the teenage boys took off with the bike, but the victim and his mother later spotted them in the area of Hamilton and Laura Streets. Police said they stopped three 16-year-olds nearby and arrested one of them for the robbery.