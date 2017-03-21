Providence, DOC land on federal list for policies on illegal immigration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence and the R.I. Department of Corrections are on the radar of federal immigration officials.

In a report released Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement identified Rhode Island’s capital city and the DOC as two of more than 100 jurisdictions across the country that have enacted policies which limit cooperation with the federal agency.

In Providence’s case, the report states the city approved a non-binding resolution in 2011 limiting cooperation with ICE. While the specific resolution was not listed, ICE appears to be citing the City Council’s vote on March 3, 2011, to oppose the federal Secure Communities program, an initiative that asks local law enforcement agencies to share information with ICE about individuals they arrest.

For DOC, the report cites the agency’s policy of not honoring immigration detainers without a warrant, a policy enacted in 2014.

“When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect the public safety and carry out its mission,” Thomas Homan, the acting director of ICE, said in a statement. “Our goal is to build cooperative, respectful relationships with our law enforcement partners. We will continue collaborating with them to help ensure that illegal aliens who may pose a threat to our communities are not released onto the streets to potentially harm individuals living within our communities.”

ICE is planning to release its Declined Detainer Outcome Report each week, a policy required under an executive order signed by President Trump in January. The report is designed to highlight jurisdictions that do not cooperate with ICE detainers. The agency also included a top 10 list of jurisdictions that did not comply with the most detainers between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, none of which are in New England.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza declined to comment, but said the mayor will discuss immigration issues at a press conference at the Providence Public Safety Complex at 1 p.m. Elorza, a Democrat, is one of dozens of mayors across the country participating in an immigration day of action Tuesday organized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors. (Elorza co-chairs the conference’s Immigration Reform Task Force with Tom Tait, the Republican mayor of Anaheim, California.)

A spokesperson for DOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both Providence and the DOC have previously been identified by various immigration reform advocacy groups as jurisdictions that do not cooperate with ICE, but it’s unclear if this was the first time ICE has publicly identified the two jurisdictions.

Elorza has declared Providence a “sanctuary city” for people in the country illegally, but he has not asked the City Council to approve an ordinance or resolution that would change any of the city’s existing policies around immigration.

Elorza has said he believes Providence does “cooperate and comply with all federal law,” which includes entering the fingerprints of anyone who is arrested into a database that is monitored by ICE. But the city refuses to hold undocumented immigrants for an extended period of time while ICE secures a warrant and police officers do not ask residents about their immigration status.

President Trump has threatened to strip local governments who protect undocumented immigrants of federal funding, but he has not released a proposal to begin that process.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan