Providence mulling $100K raise for pension fund advisor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After going without a pay increase since 2006, the firm that advises Providence on its pension fund investments is seeking a $100,000 raise.

Wainwright Investment Counsel, LLC has asked the city to increase its annual advisory fee from $165,000 to $265,000 beginning this year, a proposal Mayor Jorge Elorza, the chairman of the city’s Board of Investment Commissioners, intends to support.

“The city maintains that Wainwright Investment has provided exemplary and extremely valuable service to the city Board of Investment Commissioners and has served the board diligently for more than 20 years,” Victor Morente, a spokesperson for Elorza, told Eyewitness News. “They have not seen a compensation increase since 2006 and this increase would be well within the range of value for these services.”

Morente said the increase would equate to approximately .04% of the pension fund’s average market value, which was approximately $270 million in 2016.

The Board of Investment Commissioners is scheduled to discuss the matter at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

In its request to city Finance Director Larry Mancini, Wainwright said it has “generated superior returns relative to its peers while providing the board with an unsurpassed level of service.”

A chart attached to the request shows the average three-year return on pension fund investments is 6.23%, the average five-year return is 10%, the seven-year return is 9.7%, and the 10-year return is 6.4%. The firm said Providence has outperformed 97% of its peers over 10 years.

Wainwright also said the Providence fund “does extremely well despite being compared to other plans that are much larger in assets and as such, not only have the ability to invest in a wider set of investment choices, but can also operate with a lower fee structure.”

Although Wainwright manages the city’s investments, the company is not responsible for the policy and budgetary decisions Providence officials have made when it comes to funding the pension system.

The city’s pension system was 25.28% funded as of June 30, with an unfunded liability of $985 million, according to an independent audit of the city’s finances. The fund paid out $108.1 million to retirees during the 2015-16 fiscal year, about $17.8 million more than it took in from employee contributions and investment income.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan