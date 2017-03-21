Report: Legalizing marijuana would bring jobs, revenue to RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A group advocating for the legalization of marijuana continued their push at the Rhode Island Statehouse on Tuesday.

Members of Regulate Rhode Island held a news conference to outline a new report explaining why now is the time for the state to legalize, regulate, and tax the drug.

According to the report, doing so would not only create jobs, but it would also bring in tens of millions of dollars in additional tax revenue every year.

If the state doesn’t take action, the group contends those benefits will be lost to Massachusetts, where marijuana was legalized last year.

Legislation introduced by Sen. Joshua Miller and Rep. Scott Slater would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and grow one mature plant in an enclosed, locked space.

The bill would also create a 23 percent excise tax on retail marijuana sales in addition to the standard 7 percent sales tax.

Advocates also contend that marijuana is a safer substance to use than alcohol.

“If a person is intoxicated with alcohol who gets into a crash versus a person who is intoxicated with marijuana, the actual fatality rate is 27 times in the persons who are intoxicated with alcohol,” said Dr. James Crowley, co-chair of Regulate RI.

Regulate Rhode Island is composed of citizens, community leaders, and organizations such as the local chapters of the ACLU and NAACP.