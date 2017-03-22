Baseball Powers Past Albany, 13-5

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Josh Huntley, Garett Delano and Marc Sredojevic all hit home runs to lead the Brown baseball team past Albany, 13-5, in Tuesday afternoon’s non-conference contest at Murray Stadium.

Brown captured its fourth straight win to improve to 4-6 on the season, while Albany drops to 7-6.

Huntley recorded three hits and drove in four runs with two runs scored, including a three-run homer, while Sredojevic also had three hits to go along with three RBIs and a trio of runs scored. Delano and Willy Homza (Anchorage, Alaska) had two hits apiece.

Delano also picked up the win as the starter as he tossed three scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Derek Balbierz was saddled with the loss for the Great Danes.

Brown went right to work with five runs on five hits in the opening innings, chasing Balbierz after just one out. After Huntley and Sredjovic posted back-to-back RBI singles, Delano blasted a two-run shot over the left field fence for the five-run lead.

The Bears kept it going in the fourth inning as Sam Grigo (Westbrook, Conn.) drove home Rob Henry (Cranston, R.I.) on a double to right, before Huntley hit a three-run home run to left field, making it 9-0.

Brown added two more runs on three hits in the fourth, scoring on a passed ball and a one-run single by Brian Ginsberg (Los Angeles, Calif.), before Albany crossed the plate with one tally in the sixth. The Bears took it back in the bottom half of the frame, however, with Sredojevic’s first homer of the season.

The Bears tacked on one more run in the eighth as Sredojevic hit an RBI single through the left side.

Brown outhit Albany, 14-12.

The Bears will host Georgetown in a three-game series this weekend. The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader will start at 11 AM.