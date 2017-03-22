Bruins Alumni play for Light Foundation

The Light Foundation and The Little Heroes Fund have partnered once again for the 3rd Annual Light Heroes Bruins Alumni Charity Game. On Saturday, March 25th former Boston Bruins will lace up their skates and hit the ice at Schneider Arena at Providence College. Former New England Patriot, Matt light, says it’s “a great event for hockey fans of all ages, and families looking for a fun day out. We’re grateful for the opportunity to have some fun while helping at-risk youth from here in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and well beyond our local borders.”

Guests/players already on the roster include: Bobby Sweeney, Reggie Lemelin, Rick Middleton, Andrew Raycroft, Ken Hodge, Matt Light and more!

The event is open to the public and will be held from 7:00-9:00pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and children 8 and under are free.

Matt Light will also be hosting his 4th Annual Fools’ Night Out on Saturday, April 1st from 6:30-10:00pm at Showcase Live in Patriot Place.

Co-hosted by Light and his good friend, actor and comedian Lenny Clarke, the show lineup currently includes: Tony V, Steve Sweeney, Graig Murphy, Christine Hurley, Robbie Printz, and Matty B.

Purchase tickets for Fools’ Night Out here.