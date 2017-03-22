Crews respond to house fire in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews in Swansea responded to a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at a home on Warren Avenue.

Flames engulfed the house and reports of smoke could be seen for miles.

By 9:20 a.m. there were no visible flames and the fire appeared to be under control.

Eyewitness News spoke to someone who was inside the house when the fire started. He said crews were there remodeling the home and everyone made it out safely.

He said no one was living inside at the time and that the family who owns it is living next door and was planning to move into the house in a few weeks.

No word on how or if the strong winds affected fire fighting efforts.

