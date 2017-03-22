Emotional trauma takes toll on victim of fiery crash

Related Coverage North Kingstown man charged with DUI after fiery crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Jenna Stamps says she still sees the lights of the fast-approaching car when she closes her eyes.

Stamps, 18, and a passenger were driving on Route 4 in North Kingstown last week when they were rear-ended by another vehicle that was, according to the police report, traveling in excess of 100 mph.

“All of a sudden my car got hit from behind and I tipped over and rolled three times,” she recalled. “I skidded upside down, hitting the guardrail and median.”

Both cars immediately caught fire and Stamps said she was briefly trapped upside down inside hers.

Despite how bad the aftermath looked, Stamps and her passenger were fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries.

“I know God was watching over me,” Stamps added. “I’m very religious and he saved my life.”

The Uxbridge native is back at college in New York and spoke to Eyewitness News over the phone. She said she’s just trying to move on from the traumatic experience.

“I get nightmares and stuff,” she said. “If I close my eyes, I’ll see the lights.”

The driver of the second car, Robert Andreozzi, was arrested under suspicion of driving drunk following the crash.

“It’s really sad that someone just made that mistake,” said Stamps. “Thinking they were OK enough to drive and not only putting themselves, but someone else in danger.”

Andreozzi, 28, of North Kingstown, was arraigned last week on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving to endanger, resulting in personal injury.