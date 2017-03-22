Fire displaces 10 in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire in Woonsocket has forced 10 people from their homes.

The fire department was called to an apartment on East School Street just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials say 4 apartments were affected but everyone was able to make it out of the building.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal on scene says the fire started in an unoccupied apartment but is not believed to be suspicious.

An investigation is underway.