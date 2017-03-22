In Hernandez trial, Bradley on stand: ‘I don’t believe in snitching’

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in June 2012, after prosecutors say he felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him at a nightclub in Boston’s South End and spilled a drink.

Journalists for WBZ-TV, WFXT-TV, WHDH-TV and WCVB-TV, among other outlets, have been posting minute-by-minute happenings on Twitter from courtroom seats. This is compiled from those reports on trial day 15.

BOSTON (WPRI) — Lots of people have nervous habits. Scratching or rubbing dry skin. Licking lips. Tapping the table.

Throughout the testimony by his former friend Alexander Bradley, Aaron Hernandez has been tugging at his lower lip, WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager noted.

Wednesday was the third day of Bradley’s testimony and the second day of cross-examination by Hernandez’s attorney, Jose Baez. The lawyer was going back over Bradley’s story he told about the night of the killings, where Bradley said Hernandez stretched over him in an SUV to shoot and kill the two men sitting in a vehicle next to them.

Moments before, Hernandez had told Bradley — who was driving — to chase after the victims. “There they go! Go go go go!”

You were “okay” with driving up to the victims’ BMW, after trying to play peacemaker in the nightclub? Baez asked.

Bradley said he never expected Hernandez to shoot the men.

Baez questioned Bradley’s testimony on the number of bullets fired. While Bradley said he heard the gun click — indicating the chamber had been emptied — he admitted he could not say if it was five or six shots. However, Baez said Bradley told police that six shots had been fired.

The exchange got testy.

“It was a discrepancy, wasn’t it?”

“I don’t know, was it?” responded Bradley.

Baez suggested Bradley was coached to say only five bullets were shot because police only recovered five bullets.

Baez then asked Bradley what happened once the two friends got back to Bradley’s girlfriend’s house in Hartford on the night of the murders.

Bradley responded that he and his girlfriend had sex.

You were so shocked, Baez said, that your best friend had just shot two men, you went and had sex?

“Yeah, something like that,” Bradley said.

After questioning him about online searches for the crimes on his girlfriend’s computer, Baez then started inquiring about Bradley’s trip to Florida with Hernandez, where Hernandez reportedly shot him in the face.

While Bradley had testified four men had partied in Miami before the confrontation, Baez presented a receipt that Hernandez paid showing five tickets to enter a strip club.

Bradley has said Hernandez shot him between the eyes in a vehicle and threw him out. However, Baez said it was actually a drug deal saying the shell casing of the bullet that hit Bradley was found outside on the ground, and no car was found.

How was Bradley really shot in Miami?

Says #AaronHernandez shot him in a car.

“I know you wanted to kill him,” said Baez.

Bradley said yes.

“Because you’re a killer,” said Baez.

The state issued an objection.

Bradley also said he did not believe in “snitching.”

“What are you doing right now?” countered Baez.

Throughout Wednesday’s testimony, it was noted that Judge Jeffrey Locke was starting to get weary of some of the proceedings — especially countless sidebars.

