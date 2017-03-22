MADD to unveil legislative agenda Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island chapter of the advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, plans to unveil its legislative agenda at the Rhode Island State House Wednesday.

The news conference is scheduled to include representatives of MADD, drunk driving victims, community leaders, and a representative from the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office.

In January, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin told Eyewitness News he plans to re-submit a collection of bills aimed at deterring drunk driving. The legislation has failed to make it past the House Judiciary Committee for the last six years.

Kilmartin’s proposals include doubling the maximum penalties for DUI crashes in which someone is seriously injured or killed; creating a criminal offense of driving under the influence resulting in injury; and doubling the so-called “look back” period for previous DUI convictions, from five to ten years.

“These statutes, if they get upgraded, will provide a deterrence for people,” Kilmartin told Eyewitness News in January. “More of a deterrence for people to think twice and not drive when they think they may have had too much to drink.”