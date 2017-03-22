myRITV to present PawSox baseball on Saturday nights

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This season, fans will have a new way to watch Pawtucket Red Sox baseball in the comfort of their homes.

“It’s a PawSox Saturday Night” will broadcast 10 of the team’s Saturday home games live on myRITV, along with the home opener against the Syracuse Chiefs on Monday, April 10.

The PawSox teamed up with myRITV’s parent stations, WPRI 12 & FOX Providence, to give fans another way to catch some great baseball action.

“Our organization is thrilled to be partnering with myRITV,” said PawSox VP, Rob Crain. “Having eleven home games televised throughout Rhode Island and Bristol County Massachusetts gives our team the ability to showcase all of the fun people are having at McCoy, along with the Red Sox stars of tomorrow.”

“With ‘It’s a PawSox Saturday Night’ on myRITV, we’re excited to bring a number of the PawSox games into the homes of viewers throughout Southern New England. These broadcasts continue our coverage commitment to quality, local programming,” said Patrick Wholey, President and General Manager of WPRI 12, Fox Providence, and myRITV. “The Pawtucket Red Sox have been great partners over the years, and we’re looking forward to another exciting season together.”

myRITV is available over the air on channel 64.2. Click here for cable channel listings »

See below for the full slate of games to air on myRITV.