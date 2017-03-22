Paiva Weed to announce future plans Wednesday

Related Coverage Paiva Weed said to be a finalist for hospital job

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to “discuss her future,” her office said, as speculation grows that she may step down to become president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

The news conference will be around 4:30 p.m., her office said.

Eyewitness News first reported Tuesday afternoon that Paiva Weed was said to be a finalist for the Hospital Association job. She and her spokesman declined comment.

The Senate leadership offices on the third floor of the State House were busy Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio, a leading contender to succeed Paiva Weed if she steps down as president, was seen meeting with a parade of senators including Senate Finance Committee Chairman Dan DaPonte, another possible candidate for the top job.

DaPonte had little to say when he emerged from Ruggerio’s office, though he acknowledged he continues to be interested in taking a higher position in the Senate at the right time. He also admitted to being surprised by the timing of Paiva Weed’s expected departure as president.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Michael McCaffrey, a top contender to become majority leader if Ruggerio succeeds Paiva Weed, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. The Senate’s No. 3 Democrat, Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, is close to Ruggerio and could remain in that post.

Paiva Weed, 57, was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and has served as its president since November 2008, when she succeeded Joseph Montalbano after he unexpectedly lost re-election. She is known at the State House as a policy wonk who is particularly interested in social services and education.

The replacement of Paiva Weed with Ruggerio would shift State House politics significantly.

Ruggerio, a 68-year-old North Providence Democrat, is the longest-serving member of the General Assembly, having first been elected in 1980. He is a longtime top official with the powerful Laborers International Union of North America, and has been a staunch supporter of government infrastructure projects that mean jobs for Laborers members.

Paiva Weed has forged a tight working relationship with Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, and the pair have sometimes aligned against House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, D-Cranston. While Ruggerio has also appeared to get along well with Raimondo – and she, too, is allied with the Laborers – he and Mattiello could see eye to eye more often than the speaker and Paiva Weed do.

After emerging from a brief meeting with Ruggerio, Sen. James Seveney said he would support him to become president “without any qualification.” Seveney, D-Portsmouth, described Ruggerio as “honest” and “straightforward,” and said he expected him to be able to bridge “the differing opinions” among different senators.

