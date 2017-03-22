Man armed with large revolver robs Cranston bank

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a gun-wielding suspect who robbed a Cranston bank Wednesday morning.

City police said a masked man walked into the TD Bank on Phenix Avenue holding a large revolver shortly before 9 a.m. He ordered customers to lay down on the floor then walked up to the tellers and demanded money.

The suspect fled the bank with cash and was last seen running behind the Burger King next door, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a heavyset white man who stands about 5-foot-9. He was wearing a bandanna with a skull over his face, a knit cap, sunglasses, a dark jacket with a hoodie underneath, gray pants, and tan work boots.

Western Hills Middle School said in a message to parents that it briefly went on lockdown as a precaution. The shelter-in-place was lifted at about 10 a.m.