Providence to offer free summer enrichment programs for students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to prevent summer learning loss, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Wednesday that enrichment programs will be offered for city students this summer.

“This commitment to increasing summer learning will allow over 850 students to not only keep pace but to stay ahead,” Elorza said.

Summer learning loss can cost children as much as two years of grade-level reading and math skills by the time they reach the fifth grade.

According to city officials, more than 60 percent of Providence students suffer from summer learning loss in reading and more than 51 percent suffer from it in math. Studies also show that children from lower-income families are at a greater risk.

“Many of our kids who don’t participate in summer enrichment programs, they take two steps back during the summer while their peers who do participate in enrichment programs, they are taking a step forward,” Elorza added.

The Providence Public School District has partnered with Breakthrough Providence, The BELL (Building Education Leaders for Life) Foundation, PASA (Providence After School Alliance), and Generation Teach to hold this year’s expanded summer learning opportunities.

“We know that summer learning loss leads to significant gaps in learning,” said Providence Superintendent Christopher Maher. “Innovative, high-quality models – like those implemented by this group of partners – will be critical to our district’s work for closing opportunity gaps for our students.”

The following programs will be available to students at no cost:

Breakthrough Providence will work with 65 students entering grades 7-8 in their Summerbridge program. It will focus on students enrolled in year-round programming starting in sixth grade. They will also be hiring four high school students as teaching fellows and other other volunteer positions.

The BELL (Building Educated Leaders for Life) Foundation will hold a five-week summer learning program for 420 elementary students.

The Providence After School Alliance will work with 224 students entering grades 6-8 in the AfterZone Summer STEM Camp. They will also be hiring 10 high school students to serve as camp counselors.

Generation Teach will work with 150 students entering grades 5-8 in the GT STEAM Academy. They will hire six high school students as summer teaching fellows.

Contracts for the partnerships will go before the Providence School Board for approval in April.

The Summer of Learning Expo will be held at the Providence Career & Technical Academy (PCTA) on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information about registration will be available on the PPSD website soon.