Q&A: Centracchio on security measures after London attack

Related Coverage 4 dead in vehicle, knife attack near British Parliament

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island officials will be monitoring security threats closely after the attack in London, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio said Wednesday.

After speaking with Colonel Assumpico, he could confirm that no significant security changes would be made in the Ocean State yet.

The Eyewitness News Analyst also discussed how information is shared during threat screening and how sometimes these attacks are unavoidable.

Watch Centracchio’s full interview with Mike Montecalvo in the video above.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.