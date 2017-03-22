Rams celebration Thursday night at Ryan Center

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhody Rams will be celebrating their successful season on Thursday night at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center.

The event will be the team’s first public appearance since playing in two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. It was the first time in 20 years that URI has made it to the ‘Big Dance’.

On Thursday, fans will have a chance to take photos with the school’s first Atlantic 10 Championship trophy since 1999. The team’s players will also be at the event to sign autographs.

The festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m.