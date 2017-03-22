Rams rally to beat Sacred Heart in home opener

KINGSTON, R.I. – Rhode Island rallied from an early four-run deficit and seven pitchers combined to throw eight shutout innings as the Rams beat Sacred Heart 6-4 in the home opener Tuesday.

Sacred Heart (5-14) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second, taking advantage of a leadoff single, four walks and a Rhode Island error.

Rhode Island (7-10) cut it in half in the bottom of the inning as Mike Corin led things off with a double to left field before advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Brett McManus. Mike Foley was then walked and stole second, setting up Kevin Heiss’ RBI single through the right side that made it a 4-2 ballgame.

Matt O’Neil’s RBI double drove in Jordan Powell in the bottom of the third trimmed the Sacred Heart lead to 4-3. Powell later tied the game in the home half of the seventh when his one-out single through the left side of the infield brought in Martin Figueroa.

Rhode Island took its first lead in the bottom of the eighth. McManus led off the inning with a triple to center, and he came in when Mike Foley doubled just inside the third base bag. Powell added an insurance run when he drew a bases loaded walk to bring in Foley.